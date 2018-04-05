Body of missing CDC worker Timothy Cunningham found

The body found near the Chattahoochee River late Tuesday night is that of missing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee Timothy Cunningham, WSBTV and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
