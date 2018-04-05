  • Body of missing CDC worker Timothy Cunningham found

    By: Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSBTV.com

    ATLANTA -

    The body found near the Chattahoochee River late Tuesday night is that of missing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee Timothy Cunningham, WSBTV and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

