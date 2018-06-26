  • Veteran protesting VA set himself on fire at Georgia Capitol

    Police are on the scene of an emergency outside the Georgia state Capitol, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

     

    The man, identified as a 58-year-old veteran from Mableton, Georgia, drove to the Capitol building and parked around 10:30 a.m. on Washington Street, near the west entrance, WSBTV reported.

    He got out of the car and walking toward the Capitol building. Troopers told WSBTV that the man, who’s name has not been released, had homemade incendiary devices and fireworks on him. Officials said he poured an unidentified, flammable liquid on himself and set himself on fire.

    Several loud explosions were heard around 10:30 a.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

    A state trooper extinguished the flames, WSBTV reported.

    “The male was burned extensively and has been transported,” GSP said. “(A) trooper put him out with his fire extinguisher. APD is assisting. They are still looking for potential additional threats.” 

    The man was taken to a local hospital with burns on 85 to 90 percent of his body, WSBTV reported. But he was speaking to law enforcement. 

    Authorities said that he told them he was upset with the Veterans’ Administration, WSBTV reported.

    Law enforcement officials are searching for any devices that could have been left, WSBTV reported. The car that the man drove to the Capitol has been located and is found to have a name and phone number written on a sign in the vehicle. Police are asking that if anyone has seen the number to not call it in case it is connected to another device, WSBTV reported.

    No one else was injured in the incident.

