Brother of Parkland gunman pleads guilty to trespassing at shooting scene

Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, on Thursday pleaded guilty to trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting.
Zachary Cruz pleaded no contest and will serve six months of probation, during which he cannot possess firearms or ammunition. He also cannot return to the Parkland school and must stay at least 1 mile away from the school, a judge ruled.
Cruz had been held on $500,000 bond following his March 19 arrest for trespassing at the school. A judge issued an order barring him from guns and ammunition following his arrest, fearing he could harm himself.
