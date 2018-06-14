Denver dentist office shooting leaves at least four injured, including two children, reports say

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at an office complex in suburban Denver Thursday afternoon that left four people injured, including two children, according to police and news reports.
Shooting occurred at 3:05 in parking lot of business at 80/Sheridan. Ofc discovered 4 GSW vics when they arrived on scene. All victims transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions.— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018
The victims were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time, the Westminster Police Department said on Twitter.
The suspect is still at large, but authorities released a description of the gunman’s car. They’re searching for a black, four-door Toyota with license plate number NOQ 091.
Police are warning that those inside the car are considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Cedar Wood Square office park near Children’s Dentistry, which is roped off by police tape, The Denver Post reported.
It’s unclear if the shooting was random or targeted, police said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}