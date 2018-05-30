Donald Trump responds to cancellation of 'Roseanne'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to reports that ABC cancelled “Roseanne” one day earlier after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, posted a tweet widely deemed as racist.
Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
Check back for updates to this developing story.
