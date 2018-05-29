Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations

Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced his resignation effective on Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning effective June 1 at 5 p.m.— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) May 29, 2018
The last few months have been incredibly difficult for me, for my team, for my friends, and many, many people whom I love," Greitens said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference, claiming he was the victim of "legal harassment,"according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"I have not broken any laws or commited any offense worthy of this treatment," he said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}