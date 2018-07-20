Emergency crews respond to duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri

Emergency crews responded to reports of a duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, Thursday night, according to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.
Several people have been transported to area hospitals, according to local authorities.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Radar said the boat, which capsized after a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area, had 31 people on board, including children, KY3-TV reported.
Divers are on the scene searching for victims.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
