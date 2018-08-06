Explosion sends fireball into sky at Italian airport

A fireball was sent feet into the air near the airport in Bologna, Italy, Monday. Police told The Daily Star that the plume of fire was caused by an accident on a highway near the airport, but details are still coming in.
Esplosione ora a #Bologna pic.twitter.com/brNqxyJKHp— amedeo (@amemacula) August 6, 2018
#bologna ora pic.twitter.com/XL0EqqOMWj— Gennaro Farina (@GenFarina) August 6, 2018
Police said that there was a crash on the highway that caused the blast and fire, Metro reported.
Cars are on fire under the highway at a Peugeot dealership, Metro reported.
🔴#URGENTE Tras la explosión en Bologna, arde un edificio en las inmediaciones del aeropuerto. pic.twitter.com/Q54UcGbNmu— Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) August 6, 2018
Firefighters are trying to douse the flames and ambulance crews are on scene, The Sun reported.
Witnesses say that a car transporter may have been part of the crash. Others say a truck crashed through a wall and landed on the garage of the dealership, Metro reported.
#borgopanigale #Bologna pic.twitter.com/8OyQvPERHS— VecchioRincoglionito (@Fabio__Franci) August 6, 2018
Drivers have been warned that it could be difficult to see because of the smoke from the blast. The road has been closed in both directions, The Daily Star reported.
Check back for more on this developing story.
