0 'Explosive eruption' reported at Kilauea's summit in Hawaii

An “explosive eruption” threw ash and rock as high as 30,000 feet into the air early Thursday from the summit of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, officials said.

The explosion, from a vent in Halemaumau crater at Kilauea's summit, happened around 4:15 a.m. local time. In an alert around 6:30 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey warned that “continued emissions from the crater rare reaching as high as 12,000 feet.”

Officials warned people in the area to take shelter and protect themselves from the falling ash.

"The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area," officials with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a 5 a.m. alert. In a subsequent update, USGS officials said the ash plume was moving to the northeast.

The plume could be seen in an image taken from a webcam at the USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

5 AM eye-opener at the the Kīlauea Volcano summit. HVO and Park Staffs previously evacuated. Lone webcam in the HVO Tower shows the plume. https://t.co/GVg72Rc51N pic.twitter.com/RBUbYa39rP — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 17, 2018

"Driving conditions may be dangerous so if you are driving pull off the road and wait until visibility improves," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency warned.

Officials with the USGS warned Tuesday that an eruption of Kilauea's volcano appeared "imminent."

The eruption on Kilauea began May 3. It has since forced thousands of people from their homes, destroyed nearly 40 structures -- including dozens of homes -- and created more than two dozen fissures in the ground surrounding the volcano.

