Fashion designer Kate Spade dies

Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in New York, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. She was 55.
Unidentified law enforcement sources told WCBS-TV that Spade was found dead in of an apparent suicide in New York City.
Officials told the AP that housekeeping staff found Spade hanging in her Manhattan apartment around 10:20 a.m. She had left a note, officials said.
Spade created a line of sleek handbags in 1993. Her company, Kate Spade New York, opened its first store in 1996 in New York City. The fashion brand has more than 140 retail and outlet stores nationwide and more than 175 shops abroad.
Friends and fans took to social media to mourn the fashion maven.
“’I believed that I could, so I did,’” fashion designer Kenneth Cole wrote in a tweet remembering Spade. “She alone didn’t change the handbag would but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP”
