Few Philadelphia Eagles planned to attend White House celebration, officials say

A planned celebration of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles was canceled because “the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives” to the event, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday in a statement.
New statement from the White House - "the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans" pic.twitter.com/Ff4mnH2Mi5— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 5, 2018
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}