More than 20 people were injured late Wednesday when a tent collapsed at Fort Hunter Liggett in California, officials said.
Accident on post but no reported fatalities. A helicopter landing kicked up wind that caused a tent structure to collapse. More to follow as we assess situation.— Fort Hunter Liggett (@FtHunterLiggett) July 19, 2018
Please return for updates
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}