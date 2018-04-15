  • ‘Full Metal Jacket' actor R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor R. Lee Ermey, famous for his role as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in “Full Metal Jacket” died Sunday. He was 74.

