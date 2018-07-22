  • Hostage situation unfolds at Los Angeles Trader Joe's, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LOS ANGELES -

    A man crashed a car and ran into a Los Angeles grocery store Sunday afternoon and took hostages during a standoff with police, authorities said. 

    The incident started with the shooting of an older and younger woman in a residential area around 1:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

    The shooter then fled in a Toyota Camry and crashed at a Trader Joe’s, before running into the store.

    "We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area," Los Angeles police tweeted.

    A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and is in fair condition, CNN reported

    Video shows police carrying shields and ushering out a man who has his hands raised. A person who appears to be injured was carried off, and other people could be seen climbing out of the store down a rope ladder. 

    President Donald Trump and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have tweeted about the standoff. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

