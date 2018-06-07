Houston's Hobby Airport evacuated after device found at TSA checkpoint, report says

The security checkpoint at Houston’s Hobby Airport was evacuated early Thursday as authorities investigated a “suspicious device,” KHOU reports.
#BREAKING: Evacuations underway at Hobby Airport after a device was found in a passenger's bag at the security checkpoint. We'll continue to update this story here and on KHOU 11 News This Morning https://t.co/4xAvfDtffh pic.twitter.com/sUVxBG3Xw1— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 7, 2018
Please return for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}