0 Liberty Island evacuated as woman scales Statue of Liberty

A woman has tried to scale the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

WNBC reported that the woman was seen scaling the statue after an “Abolish ICE” banner was unfurled below the statue.

United States Park Police public information officer Sgt. Dave Somma told WABC Liberty Island was evacuated as a precaution and that the woman made it to the midsection of the statue.

According to live video from WABC, the woman is sitting at the base of the statue, occasionally moving and waving a T-shirt. WNB reported that the shirt read “rise and resist,” which is the name of a non-profit activism organization.

WNBC reported that there was an “Abolish ICE” protest earlier in the day. United States Park Police arrested seven people from that rally. The banner and protest was organized by Rise and Resist NYC.

“Rise and Resist was at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent,” the group said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The group has denied any connection to the climber.

“The climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today,” the group said on Twitter.

About forty minutes after the tweet was posted, Rise and Resist member Annette Gaudino told WNBC that the woman who climbed the statue is part of the group, but decided to scale Lady Liberty on her own.

“Rise and Resist planned a banner drop today at the Statue of Liberty,” the group said in a Twitter post after Gaudino’s interview. “This action did not include the climber on the statue. Our action was completed earlier. While it was not part of our action, our first priority and concern is for the safety of the climber.”

WNBC reported that police have brought a ladder to the base of Lady Liberty and are beginning to scale the statue. WABC video shows officers evaluating the situation at the base corridor of the statue and speaking to the woman.

