Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan dead at 89

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., the father of late fashion designer Kate Spade, has died, according to a family statement to ABC News.
Brosnahan, who went by his middle name, Frank, was 89 and in failing health.
Trending stories:
- Dozens of Amazon job seekers turned around after Facebook hoax
- Man found dead on church property in Memphis
- Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire viewing area
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter,” the statement said.
JUST IN: Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr., has died. He was 89.— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2018
"He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter," a family statement reads: https://t.co/WdXeGAyOkk pic.twitter.com/9MaWAmWEpE
Brosnahan’s death comes after Spade died of suicide in New York City June 5. Her funeral was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church at 3 p.m. Thursday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}