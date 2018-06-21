  • Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan dead at 89

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Earl F. Brosnahan Jr., the father of late fashion designer Kate Spade, has died, according to a family statement to ABC News.

    >> Read more trending news

    Brosnahan, who went by his middle name, Frank, was 89 and in failing health.

    Trending stories:

    “He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter,” the statement said.

    Brosnahan’s death comes after Spade died of suicide in New York City June 5. Her funeral was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church at 3 p.m. Thursday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories