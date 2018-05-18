Lebanon, Oregon school lockdown over; police locate armed person sources say

Update 2:13 p.m. ET: Lebanon Fire said the situation is now over. All students at Lebanon High School are being bussed to a nearby church to be reunited with family.
Situation at the high school is over. ALL LHS students are going to be bussed to The River Center to be reconnected with parents. Parents should not go to LHS to get their students. Go to the River Center.— Lebanon Fire (@LebanonFD) May 18, 2018
KATU reports that the armed suspect has been located, but police have not confirmed whether or not the person was near or on the campus.
No shooting has been confirmed at this time.
Original story: Lebanon Police confirm that Lebanon High School in Oregon is currently on lockdown due to reports of a shooter nearby.
KATU reports police are searching for a suspect with a gun, but police said no shooting has occurred.
UPDATE: All Lebanon high schools in lockdown; police say no shooting has been reported but they are searching for someone with a gun https://t.co/t73fCsKTeZ— KATU News (@KATUNews) May 18, 2018
All schools in Lebanon Community Schools are affected, according to the district website.
KGW reports that the high school is on lockdown, while the other schools in a lockout.
In a lockdown, no one is allowed in or out of a school. During a lockout situation, people are not allowed to enter the school.
Lebanon Fire tweeted that several streets are shut down.
LHS is in lock down. 5th Street is closed between Airport Rd. and F Street. Please avoid the area until further notice.— Lebanon Fire (@LebanonFD) May 18, 2018
Lebanon is located between Eugene and Albany, Oregon.
This is a breaking news story. Return for updates.
