  • Long Beach shooting: Possible gunman reported at California retirement home

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LONG BEACH, Calif. -

    A possible gunman has been reported at a retirement home in Long Beach, California.

    Here is the latest information:

    Update 8:05 a.m. EDT June 25: According to KCBS-TV producer Mike Rogers, an “active shooter and 3rd alarm fire” were reported early Monday in Long Beach. 

    KTLA’s Alberto Mendez reported that the incident occurred “at a retirement home near the area of 4th and Atlantic.”

    “Suspect is still possibly in the building,” he added.

    One woman told KTLA that she heard gunshots.

