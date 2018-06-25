Long Beach shooting: Possible gunman reported at California retirement home

A possible gunman has been reported at a retirement home in Long Beach, California.
#BreakingNews @LBPD working a shooting at a retirement home near the area of 4th and Atlantic. Suspect is still possibly in the Building. Evacuations on the way. Large Police presence Avoid the area. More on @KTLAMorningNews— Alberto Mendez (@TheBertoMendez) June 25, 2018
Here is the latest information:
Update 8:05 a.m. EDT June 25: According to KCBS-TV producer Mike Rogers, an “active shooter and 3rd alarm fire” were reported early Monday in Long Beach.
KTLA’s Alberto Mendez reported that the incident occurred “at a retirement home near the area of 4th and Atlantic.”
“Suspect is still possibly in the building,” he added.
One woman told KTLA that she heard gunshots.
#BREAKING: Active shooter and 3rd alarm fire reported in #LongBeach. There's a very large police and fire presence. @KaraFinnstrom is there with details on #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/GJb3CrQGq0— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) June 25, 2018
Please return for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}