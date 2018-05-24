Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior: report

Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate behavior and harassment by at least eight women, CNN reported Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Eight women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior. They say it happened on movie sets, at his company and in interviews. https://t.co/IdIP1vAcSn pic.twitter.com/YuOo2BxyxW— CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2018
A woman who worked in 2015 as a production assistant for the film "Going in Style," starring Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, told CNN that she was harassed for several months by Freeman. She was not identified.
The woman said that in one incident, Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear."
She told CNN he stopped after Arkin commented about his behavior.
“Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say,” she said.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
