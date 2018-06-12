North Korea summit: Trump, Kim Jong Un sign 'comprehensive' document

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “comprehensive” document after a working lunch meeting during their historic summit in Singapore, Trump said Tuesday.
Trump said he would unveil more details at a 2:30 p.m. SGT (2:30 a.m. EDT) press conference.
Breaking: President Donald Trump makes statement to following meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore ahead of signing an agreement with North Korea.— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 12, 2018
A 'major change' has been promised by the North Korean leader. #TrumpKimSummit
Read more: https://t.co/X3k3BUTvUG pic.twitter.com/ygnO25msr2
