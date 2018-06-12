  • North Korea summit: Trump, Kim Jong Un sign 'comprehensive' document

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SINGAPORE -

    U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “comprehensive” document after a working lunch meeting during their historic summit in Singapore, Trump said Tuesday.

    Trump said he would unveil more details at a 2:30 p.m. SGT (2:30 a.m. EDT) press conference. 

