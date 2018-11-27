0 Driver charged after 1 killed, 6 injured when van crashes into pedestrians in New York

NEW YORK - The New York Fire Department said a pedestrian has died others are injured after a car struck them in Manhattan. WABC reported the indecent happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the dark-colored minivan, a man in his 70s, lost control when he attempted to parallel park on the street, police told The Associated Press. Police have arrested and charged the driver.

Update 11:15 p.m. EST Nov. 26: A New York Police Department spokesman told The New York Timesthat the driver was arrested and charged with five counts each of failure to yield and failure to exercise due care.

Police said the driver and a passenger were injured but refused medical attention. Two of the injured victims are in critical condition. Two others have serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The deceased pedestrian was a man between 45 and 55 years old, police said.

Update 9:40 p.m. EST Nov. 26: The New York City Police Department said its Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the collision. Contrary to early reports, it said four pedestrians were struck and injured by the vehicle.

“One man was pronounced dead on the scene,” the NYPD said.

UPDATE: Today around 6:47pm, four pedestrians were struck and injured by a vehicle on Forsyth and Canal St. in #Manhattan. One man was pronounced deceased on scene. The collision is under investigation by the @NYPDHighway Collision Investigation Squad. https://t.co/JC7Sz9A36e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 27, 2018

Update 9:30 p.m. EST Nov. 26: New York Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted about the incident, saying, “A full NYPD investigation is underway. We cannot accept loss of life on our streets as inevitable. We will continue working harder every day to reach #VisionZero.”

Terrible car crash on Canal St has killed 1 pedestrian and injured 6 more. A full NYPD investigation is underway. We cannot accept loss of life on our streets as inevitable. We will continue working harder every day to reach #VisionZero. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 27, 2018

Video of the incident shows the minivan speeding down the street in reverse then hitting the curb.

Original report:

WNBC reported that, according to two senior police officials, the incident does not appear related to terror and may be an accident. Police told WCBS 880 that the driver of the vehicle, which was a van, hit pedestrians when pressing the gas pedal while attempting to parallel park. The driver remained at the scene, police told The Associated Press.

Injured pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries range from serious to critical, WABC reported.

