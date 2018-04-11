  • Paul Ryan will not seek re-election

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON -

    House Speaker Paul Ryan told colleagues Wednesday morning that he will not run for re-election in November after serving nearly two decades in the House of Representatives.

