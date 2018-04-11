Paul Ryan will not seek re-election

House Speaker Paul Ryan told colleagues Wednesday morning that he will not run for re-election in November after serving nearly two decades in the House of Representatives.
AXIOS SCOOP: Paul Ryan confidants say he's not running again. He plans to tell colleagues today. https://t.co/5MZr4teH0S— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 11, 2018
