2 dead in military plane crash in Georgia, officials say

    By: WSBTV.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. -

    Two people are confirmed dead after a Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, according to the Chatham County deputy coroner.

