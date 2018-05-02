2 dead in military plane crash in Georgia, officials say

wo people are confirmed dead after a Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, according to the Chatham County deputy coroner.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
wo people are confirmed dead after a Puerto Rico Air National Guard plane crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, according to the Chatham County deputy coroner.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}