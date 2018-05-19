Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead at high school in Georgia

Clayton County police confirm that two people have been shot and one of them is dead at Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro, Georgia.
New info here on the shooting at Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County. It happened in a parking lot outside the school. Clayton County fire tells me two women were shot, one in the leg, another multiple times in the chest. The woman who was shot in the chest has died. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yBEszqMaS7— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) May 19, 2018
There is no word yet on the extent of other injuries or how many people are involved.
