President Trump confirms via Tweet summit with North Korea

After it was confirmed that CIA director Mike Pompeo secretly met with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and North Korea will sit down at a summit to hammer out a plan for denuclearization.
>>Read: Trump acknowledges CIA chief met secretly with Kim Jong Un
Trump made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.
