Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open heart surgery

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone open heart surgery, according to TMZ.
The celebrity gossip site, citing unnamed sources, reported that the 70-year-old actor went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Thursday for a catheter valve replacement, but emergency open-heart surgery was needed.
TMZ reported that the surgery lasted several hours.
In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery to replace faulty valve in his heart. People reported that in 2001 he broke six ribs in a motorcycle crash and had to go into surgery after.
The actor is in stable condition following his latest surgery, according to TMZ. Schwarzenegger’s representatives have not commented on the report.
Story developing. Check back for updates.
