Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, the office of former President George H.W. Bush confirmed Sunday.
Bush, 92, has been suffering for some time and made several visits to the hospital in the past year while battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and congestive heart failure.
A family spokesman said Bush will not more medical treatment and will focus on "comfort care."
>> Photos: Barbara Bush through the years
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}