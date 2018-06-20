Trump says he'll 'be signing something' to end migrant family separations

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he “will be signing something in a little while” to address family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.
It was not immediately clear what he planned to sign, although earlier Wednesday The Associated Press reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was working on an executive action for Trump that would allow the Department of Homeland Security to keep families together after they're stopped at the border on suspicion of coming into the country illegally.
BREAKING: AP Sources: Homeland Security secretary drafting order to end family separation at border; unclear if Trump will sign it.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2018
Trump has repeatedly called on lawmakers to change laws that he says mandates the family separations. There is no law that requires children be separated from parents at the border.
Despite mounting criticism, Nielsen does not believe Congress will act to resolve the issue and keep children with their families, the AP reported, citing two unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
The Trump administration in April directed prosecutors to pursue cases against all people suspected of crossing the border illegally as part of a “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy. Parents have been separated from their children as they face prosecution.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}