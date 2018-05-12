  • Reports: Explosions, fire at Soldier Field in Chicago

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    CHICAGO -

    An explosion and fire were reported at Soldier Field in Chicago around noon Saturday.

    Two propane tanks and a white tent caught fire, police told WGN.

    Witnesses have shared video and images of smoke coming from the area.

    There was an Autism Speaks walk taking place at Soldier Field at the time of the incident.

    Fire officials said there were no injuries.

