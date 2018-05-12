Reports: Explosions, fire at Soldier Field in Chicago

An explosion and fire were reported at Soldier Field in Chicago around noon Saturday.
Two propane tanks and a white tent caught fire, police told WGN.
Witnesses have shared video and images of smoke coming from the area.
There was an Autism Speaks walk taking place at Soldier Field at the time of the incident.
Fire officials said there were no injuries.
Soldier Field. Bonafide fire. Two gas tanks plus white tent on fire. Now units o/s saying people are running and they hear multiple explosions. 2 units avail. #ChicagoScanner #Chicago— CPD Citywide (@CPDCitywide) May 12, 2018
Explosions at #Chicago #SoldierField #live #ChicagoFire #MothersDay #Bears pic.twitter.com/MGz7fvJKXZ— Sport of History (@SPORTofHISTORY) May 12, 2018
