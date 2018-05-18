  • Reports: Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers crashes in Cuba

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    HAVANA, CUBA -

    A Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba.

    It is believed the passenger plane crashed near a high school campus on the east side of the island, WPLG reports.

    The Associated Press reports that 104 passengers were on board plus flight crew. The domestic flight was headed to Holguin and crashed at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, according to state TV reports.

    The plane was rented by Cubana Airlines, WPLG reports.

    There was no immediate word on casualties, the AP reported. A large number of emergency workers responded to the field where the plane crashed, the AP reported.

    Friday's crash was Cuba’s third major fatal aviation accident since 2010, the AP reported.

    This is a breaking news story, return for updates.

