Reports: Police respond to knife attack near Paris Opera

Police are responding to reports of a man stabbing people near the Paris Opera.
Several injuries have been reported, though police have not confirmed the casualty count.
The area has been contained and the situation is under control, according to eyewitness accounts.
1) I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife. Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple people at random. pic.twitter.com/xvTmAv0ckb— Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018
2) the eyewitnesses then told me police tried to tazer the attacker. This did not work, so they fired two shots. Police have now set up a perimeter and say the situation is under control. Ambulances are rushing to the scene.— Charles Pellegrin (@ChPilgrim) May 12, 2018
This is a breaking news story; please return for updates.
