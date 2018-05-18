0 Reports: Shots fired at Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, TEXAS -

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Texas high school.

KTRK reports that police were called to Santa Fe High School just before 8 local time this morning.

Santa Fe, Texas, is about an hour, or 30 miles, outside of Houston.

Update: 9:37 a.m. ET: Witnesses told KTRK that it happened in an art class at the school. Santa Fe Police, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and ATF agents are responding, KTRK reported.

Skyeye 13 on the scene of active shooter situation at Santa Fe high school @abc13houston - watch live pic.twitter.com/GYMyhXRyQd — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) May 18, 2018

Neighboring schools are also in what is called “protect mode” because fo the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked & personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode. — Dickinson ISD (@DickinsonISD) May 18, 2018

Update 9:23 a.m. ET: KHOU is reporting that some students were evacuated to a business down the street from the school complex. There are unconfirmed reports that police exchanged fire with the shooter and that there may be injuries, KHOU reported.

FROM SANTA FE ISD: "This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available." https://t.co/lumjgZRgHY — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 18, 2018

The school has also posted a warning to its website that reads:

Important Message SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown at the high school. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available.

Original story: Details are still coming in, but it has been confirmed that police are on scene for an active shooter situation, KPRC reported.

#BREAKING NEWS: police have confirmed reports of an active shooter at Santa Fe High School to @KPRC2. More details as we get them. — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) May 18, 2018

There have not been any official reports of injuries, KPRC reported.

The school district has confirmed that there was an active shooter situation at the high school.

Santa Fe, Texas, school district:



"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown." — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) May 18, 2018

A student at the school told KTRK that fire alarms went off around 7:45 a.m. local time and students left their classrooms. The student told the station that others thought they heard shots fired. She and other students, along with teachers, have found shelter near campus, KTRK reported.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.

