  • Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Sears Holdings plans to close at least 72 more stores, The Associated Press reported early Thursday.

     

    The news came one day after the Illinois-based company, which owns Sears and Kmart, announced a $424 million first-quarter loss.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to the AP, the retailer “has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered down.” The closings are slated to start in the “near future” and end by early November, USA Today reported.

    More details, including the list of stores, will be released later Thursday, USA Today reported.

    Please return for updates.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores

  • Headline Goes Here

    Little boy saved by quick-thinking officer during Memorial Day parade

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller confirms battle with cancer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Offset of Migos buys new car for man who 'helped save his life'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman who slipped note to vet staff about armed boyfriend: 'I thought he…