Shooting reported as thousands gather for San Diego Marathon

SAN DIEGO - Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in San Diego as thousands of people gathered for the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon.
An unidentified city official that authorities were responding to reports of an active shooter at the City Hall Parkade, over the marathon route, on Sunday morning.
Photos posted on social media showed a heavy police presence downtown after reports of the shooting first surfaced just after 11 a.m. local time.
#downtown #sandiego talks of active shooter. pic.twitter.com/HC6DtdpJKn— Lanie (@looneylanie) June 3, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}