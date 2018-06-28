0 Shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -

Officers swarmed the Maryland offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper Thursday after a shooting was reported, according to multiple reports.

Update 4:25 p.m. EDT June 28: President Donald Trump has been briefed about the shooting, CNN reported. The president was in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated” to learn of the shooting in Annapolis.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

Update 4:15 p.m. EDT June 28: Anne Arundel police Lt. Ryan Frashure confirmed Thursday afternoon that injuries were reported in a shooting at the Gazette offices but he declined to give details on the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

Police say they are still securing the Capital Gazette building. Urging public to avoid area. Reunification center is at Annapolis Mall Lord & Taylor. pic.twitter.com/PVszFojAJD — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 28, 2018

He said authorities believe one suspect was in custody after the attack and that officials believe no other people were involved in the attack, which was reported around 2:40 p.m., according to The Baltimore Sun.

Update 3:55 p.m. EDT June 28: Gazette reporter Phil Davis took to Twitter to share information after a shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the newspaper’s offices in Maryland.

I will tweet what I can while I wait to be interviewed by police. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis wrote that a single shooter attacked the building Thursday afternoon, shooting through the office’s glass door before opening fire on employees.

“Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” Davis wrote.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Police did not immediately confirm reports of injuries or deaths as a result of Thursday’s shooting.

Update 3:40 p.m. EDT June 28: Police swept the offices of The Baltimore Sun on Thursday afternoon after a shooting injured several people at the offices of Capital Gazette newspaper.

The newspaper, which owns the Gazette, reported that there was no threat made against the Sun. Police search the building as a precaution.

BPD at @baltimoresun for precautionary sweep in light of Capital-Gazette incident pic.twitter.com/ZduDQAcoDS — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 28, 2018

Authorities have provided few details about the shooting. A Gazette reporter told the Sun that multiple people had been shot. The building was evacuated and police were searching it after reports of the shooting surfaced.

Update 3:30 p.m. EDT June 28: Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding Thursday to a shooting reported at 888 Bestgate Rd.

The building has been evacuated, but officers continued to search it in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information.﻿

Update 3:20 p.m. EDT June 28: According to a report from The Baltimore Sun, the newspaper that owns the Capital Gazette, multiple people were shot.

The exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Officials with the ATF’s Baltimore office were en route to the scene Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

Original report: WBAL reported that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Bestgate Road.

Shooting reported at Annapolis building housing Capital Gazette https://t.co/tw0XCwVIfv pic.twitter.com/eSynGAzrI7 — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) June 28, 2018

