Shooting reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at the hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, officials said in an alert sent to base personnel.
Update 2 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to reports of a shooting at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
BREAKING: ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ycVlbpZzYE— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) August 2, 2018
Update 1:55 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: The base was scheduled to hold quarterly base-wide exercises from July 30 to August 3. It’s unclear whether the exercises played a role in the incident reported Thursday.
The military medical center on base has more than 4,000 annual admissions, according to its license.
Update 1:40 p.m. EDT Aug. 2: Officials with nearby Wright State University said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that they were told the incident was contained by 1:35 p.m.
Update at 1:33 p.m. -- We have been told the incident has been contained. Continue to refer to your local news for further updates. https://t.co/DFwiM5QqPe— Wright State University (Dayton, OH) (@wrightstate) August 2, 2018
Police did not immediately confirm the situation was contained.
CONTINUING COVERAGE: What we know about a reported active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: https://t.co/TIEpvjKQXH— WHIO-TV (@whiotv) August 2, 2018
Original report: “Emergency responders are enroute,” the alert said. “All WPAFB Gates are Closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only.”
Marie Vanover, director of public affairs at WPAFB, said authorities were called around 12:40 p.m. after an unspecified incident occurred in building 830, the base’s hospital.
“No additional details are available at this time and info will be released as it becomes available,” she said.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}