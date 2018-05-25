Noblesville, Indiana middle school shooting: 2 injured, 1 in custody

Two people were injured Friday morning in a shooting reported at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.
Update 10:40 a.m. EDT: Indiana University Health officials told the Indianapolis Star that an adult and a teenager were injured in Friday’s shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.
The two have not been identified. Indiana State Police said earlier Friday that they were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment of their injuries and that their families had been notified.
Update 10:20 a.m. EDT: Indiana State Police confirmed two people were taken to a hospital after authorities responded Friday morning to reports of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School.
There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018
Those families have been notified
Suspect in custody
All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest
Officials said a suspect was in custody after the shooting. Authorities were expected to provide additional details at a news conference later Friday.
Original report: Authorities confirmed around 9:40 a.m. that police had a suspect in custody after responding to a report of an active shooter situation at the middle school.
