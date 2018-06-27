Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will retire, effective next month.
In a letter addressed to President Donald Trump, Kennedy said he intended to end his time as an associate Justice starting July 31.
"For a member of the legal profession it is the highest of honors to serve on this Court," Kennedy wrote. "Please permit me by this letter to express my profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret, and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises."
Kennedy, 81, was appointed to serve on the nation’s highest court in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan. He is the longest-serving Justice currently on the court, with more than 30 years of service.
