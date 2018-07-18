Thai soccer team members rescued from cave speak at news conference: Live updates

Thai soccer team members who were rescued from a cave last week have been released from the hospital and are speaking at a news conference.
Thailand cave rescue press conference
The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are to be released from the hospital to speak about their ordeal at a news conference.Posted by 14 NEWS on Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Update 7:24 a.m. EDT July 18: The coach, all 12 boys and three Thai navy SEALs are introducing themselves to the media.
Before the boys started speaking, a health official said the boys have regained their strength and are doing well mentally, according to the Guardian.
The team we’ve all been rooting for! #WildBoars pic.twitter.com/fHsLLZpZLR— James Longman (@JamesAALongman) July 18, 2018
Update 7:08 a.m. EDT July 18: The members of the Wild Boars soccer team have arrived at Chiang Rai’s provincial hall for the press conference.
The Thai football team have arrived for a live televised press conference about spending a fortnight trapped in the cave complex (Pictures: Sky News) https://t.co/AMtJQ1jV1U pic.twitter.com/fCRdQ5feM2— TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) July 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}