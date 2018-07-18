  • Thai soccer team members rescued from cave speak at news conference: Live updates

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    CHIANG RAI, Thailand -

    Thai soccer team members who were rescued from a cave last week have been released from the hospital and are speaking at a news conference.

    >>> Watch the livestream here

    Thailand cave rescue press conference

    The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are to be released from the hospital to speak about their ordeal at a news conference.

    Posted by 14 NEWS on Wednesday, July 18, 2018

    >> Read more trending news

    Update 7:24 a.m. EDT July 18: The coach, all 12 boys and three Thai navy SEALs are introducing themselves to the media.

    Before the boys started speaking, a health official said the boys have regained their strength and are doing well mentally, according to the Guardian.

    Update 7:08 a.m. EDT July 18: The members of the Wild Boars soccer team have arrived at Chiang Rai’s provincial hall for the press conference.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories