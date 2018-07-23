  • Toronto shooting: 9 shot, gunman dead in Greektown neighborhood, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    TORONTO, Canada -

    Nine people – including a child – were shot and the suspected shooter killed after a gunman opened fire in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood Sunday, police said.

     

     

    >>Read more trending news

    Please return for updates.
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories