Trump: Meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un canceled due to 'open hostility'

President Donald Trump will not meet with Kim Jong Un in June, according to a letter addressed to the North Korean leader from the president.
The letter was released by White House officials Thursday morning.
Trump cancels North Korea summit in Singapore with Kim Jong-un. pic.twitter.com/A4MO9BNwnY— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2018
Trump earlier this month announced that a historic meeting between him and Kim would take place in Singapore on June 12.
The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}