  • Trump: Meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un canceled due to 'open hostility'

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump will not meet with Kim Jong Un in June, according to a letter addressed to the North Korean leader from the president.

    The letter was released by White House officials Thursday morning.

    Trump earlier this month announced that a historic meeting between him and Kim would take place in Singapore on June 12.

     

