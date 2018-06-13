Trump returns from North Korea summit, says there's ‘no longer a nuclear threat'

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday after returning to the U.S. from a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
“Just landed – a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” Trump wrote. “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!”
He added: “Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer – sleep well tonight!
