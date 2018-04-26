  • Trump VA nominee Ronny Jackson withdraws name from consideration

    Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, has withdrawn his name from consideration, multiple news outlets are reporting.

     

    Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

    Trump VA nominee Ronny Jackson withdraws name from consideration

