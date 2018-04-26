Trump VA nominee Ronny Jackson withdraws name from consideration

Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, has withdrawn his name from consideration, multiple news outlets are reporting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
