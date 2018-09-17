Two Millington Police officers hit by car; suspect arrested

Millington Police have arrested a man they say hit two officers during a traffic stop.
Investigators say at 6:19a.m. officers made a traffic stop on Veterans Parkway north of Dakar.
As officers approached the car, the suspect drove away from the scene hitting both officers.
The suspect was caught by a third officer and arrested.
The officers hit by the suspect were taken to Methodist North in stable condition.
The suspect is in custody with charged pending.
