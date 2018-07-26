XXXTentacion death: Suspect arrested in southeast Georgia

Another suspect reportedly has been arrested in connection with the death of rapper XXXTentacion.
BREAKING: The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured rapper @xxxtentacion murder suspect in Middle Georgia. https://t.co/RP5SSC8tOK— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) July 26, 2018
Here are the latest updates:
Update 8:04 a.m. EDT July 26: According to the Macon Telegraph, Robert Alen of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested in Dodge County, Georgia, on Wednesday.
The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force said Dodge County deputies found Allen at his sister’s house and arrested him without incident, the Telegraph reported. He was taken to the Dodge County Jail in Eastman.
XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed June 18 in an apparent robbery attempt as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to Broward County sheriff’s deputies.
According to The Associated Press, a Florida grand jury formally charged Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; Trayvon Newsome, 20; and Allen, 22, last week with first-degree murder and armed robbery, court records showed.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
