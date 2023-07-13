WATCH: BROKEN BOTTLES: Downtown liquor store robbers enter by smashing window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another liquor store was targeted by thieves gaining entry by smashing through the business's front window.

This one is Downtown.

Four men wearing all black used a tool to break into Quench Wine & Spirits early Thursday morning, July 13, the owner told police.

Memphis Police arrived about 6 a.m. at the store, located near the Peabody Hotel at 99 2nd Street, and saw shattered glass and liquor products scattered on a sidewalk in front of the store, MPD said.

The bandits entered the store quickly and left with products, the owner told police.

They jumped in a white Toyota Camry and a green Nissan Juke and sped away going south on North 2nd, he said.

A string of smash-and-grab robberies have hit businesses in the past several months, including liquor stores.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

The owner of the building shared surveillance video with FOX13.

"It's a shame," said Linda Musie, who was staying at the Peabody Hotel, across the street from Quench. "It's horrible that these people get away with this. Honest business people don't get a break but these crooks do. It's scary, but it's not surprising any more. And it's everywhere; not just in Memphis."

