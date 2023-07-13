MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another liquor store was targeted by thieves gaining entry by smashing through the business's front window.
This one is Downtown.
Four men wearing all black used a tool to break into Quench Wine & Spirits early Thursday morning, July 13, the owner told police.
SMASH & GRAB | Another liquor store targeted by thieves. This one on Second St. in downtown Memphis. MPD say the burglars took off in a white Toyota Camry and a green Nissan Juke.@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/2xrlIdMRQ0— Carolyn Cerda (@CarolynCerdaTV) July 13, 2023
Memphis Police arrived about 6 a.m. at the store, located near the Peabody Hotel at 99 2nd Street, and saw shattered glass and liquor products scattered on a sidewalk in front of the store, MPD said.
The bandits entered the store quickly and left with products, the owner told police.
They jumped in a white Toyota Camry and a green Nissan Juke and sped away going south on North 2nd, he said.
A string of smash-and-grab robberies have hit businesses in the past several months, including liquor stores.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
The owner of the building shared surveillance video with FOX13.
"It's a shame," said Linda Musie, who was staying at the Peabody Hotel, across the street from Quench. "It's horrible that these people get away with this. Honest business people don't get a break but these crooks do. It's scary, but it's not surprising any more. And it's everywhere; not just in Memphis."
