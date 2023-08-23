MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The brother of Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta was shot to death at a gas station in South Memphis, according to multiple reports.
Memphis Police identified the victim of the deadly shooting as Tomanuel Benson, named by multiple outlets as the brother of Blac Youngsta who's real name is Sammie Marquez Benson.
Police said the gunfire rang out around 9:30 a.m. at a B.P. gas station on South Parkway East just down the street from South Side Park on
A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Friday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the deadly gunfire rang out around 9:30 a.m. near a B.P. gas station on South Parkway East just down the street from South Side Park on Friday, August 18.
FOIX13 crews at the scene that day saw police tape blocking off a portion of the road as squad cars surrounded the gas station.
Memphis Police released a picture of a person of interest in the case, meaning that person is not a suspect but only someone police wish to speak to about the incident.
If you know who is responsible for Benson's death, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $4,000.
