MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As a family prepares to lay their loved one to rest, Memphis police are working to find her killer.
FOX13 learned Wednesday that a body found burning on the side of the road last week was a woman reported missing a couple of days earlier.
Something some suspected, but that didn’t ease the pain Deonte Russell felt when his aunt broke the news to him about his 27-year-old sister Dominique Lomax.
"She just told me, 'Baby, I don't know if anyone told you, but that body they found in Whitehaven is your sister's,” Russell said.
Lomax’s family reported her missing on Sept. 5.
Her boyfriend claimed he dropped her off early the day before to meet a man named Rico at Highland Meadows Apartments in Whitehaven.
Two days later, the Memphis Fire Department showed up to something burning on the side of Swinnea Road near Holmes Road.
Once the flames were out, they realized it was a body.
On Tuesday, the Shelby County Medical Examiner positively identified the remains as Lomax’s.
"Being from here is so bittersweet," Russell said. "It's a gift and curse at the same time because we wear the letters on our back with pride, but the stuff we have to go through when we are here is sometimes unbearable."
Russell said he will miss being able to call his sister. She always offered positive words of encouragement. A time in particular, when he awaiting the birth of his firstborn child.
"I was telling her about how nervous I was and how scared I was," Russell said. "She had more faith in me than I had in myself. I appreciate it. That is one of the reasons I felt like I could have done more and been there more."
Memphis Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Also, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.
