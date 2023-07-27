MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An argument that turned violent outside a gas station resulted in gunshot wounds for two, including a bystander, police said.
Celeste Barrett, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism $1,000 or less.
A man was struck in the leg by gunfire in a parking lot at the BP gas station on Bellevue Boulevard, near Jesse Turner Park, on July 9.
Police responded and the man said he was walking into the store and saw two women fighting prior to getting shot.
Police later responded to another shooting call victim at an apartment on Bonnie Drive in Whitehaven, where a woman had suffered an abrasion on her hand and one on her knee.
She said that while at the same gas station, Barrett physically assaulted her; she was driving away in a car when she saw Barrett with a handgun, police said.
Barrett fired several times at her car, striking two sides of it as well as the windshield, the police report said.
She suffered injuries from shots fired.
Barrett was identified by the woman and man in a six-person photo lineup.
The woman and Barret's argument was a dispute about a man both had dated, the report says.
Barrett's bond was set at $22,000.
